Kamakhya Narayan Singh helmed film Bhor has been doing rounds on the internet with strong word-of-mouth publicity. The globally acclaimed film has given a healthy dose of entertainment despite having a sensitive issue. The film is currently available on MX Player and has been appreciated widely for its sensitive storyline.

In an interview with us, Kamakhya speaks all about creative satisfaction, extensive workshops for the film, and the hassles he faced during the making of the film. Speaking about how he decided to portray such a sensitive topic with humour he said, "I feel that slowly what we have done is we have move towards TV and film for humour whereas humour was always in our society. This story is basically inspired by my village where I have seen these communities living life lightly and happily. They don't have money but they don't feel like they are poor, they're not happy with what they are having and it's like when they work they have humour when they talk they have humour, when they are working with people they try to create laughter so they don't have to search OTT to have a fun time".

On being asked about extensive workshops that were held before the shoot of the film, Kamakhya shared, “As I told you earlier we wanted extensive workshops. I don’t believe only in dialogue delivery and acting. For me the body language is important, the costume is important, the way the person whom I am inspired while writing is important and you should look like that person.”

“When you speak about Musahars, they have very dry scratched lips and legs, etc and from that perspective, things were very important and then I decided to do a workshop and achieve the right look because the look and the body language also compliments the acting, the dialogue delivery so that’s very important. The facial expression and the way the people live, so you have to behave like them, you have to be like them so that’s very important, when you do a workshop at the real location it helps cause creating a set of such kind is difficult. I have seen people spending a lot of money and not attending the workshop, that’s why I wanted to shoot at the real location and we also had a budget constraint, so I wanted that real location feel so we shot at real location.”

The film has an ensemble cast of Nalneesh Neel, Devesh Rajan, Saveri Sree Gaur & Punya Prasun Bajpai. Bhor is produced by AK Singh of Gyanesh Films and is directed y Kamakhya Narayan Singh.