Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Asked To Take Psychological Test After Petition Filed in Madras High Court

Indian filmmaker and producer Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked to take a psychological examination when a petition was filed and presented to the Madras High Court.

Chennai: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging the mental condition of filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The petitioner, Raja Murugan from Othakadai in Madurai, has requested the court to assess the mental health of the acclaimed director. This request stems from the inclusion of numerous violent and drug abuse scenes in his recent movie ‘Leo’, which was released in theaters a few months ago.

Madurai Bench Of Madras Hight Court Tells Lokesh To Take Psychological Test

The petition filed by Raja Murugan stated that the sequences from the movie send a wrong impression to the audience. He further added that Censor Board authorities should take more precautions while directing such movies. Raja Murugan’s petition claimed to ban the film due to its violent scenes and raw fight sequence that includes drug cartels, setting a negative tone in the film.

The petition was further heard, the film provokes violence, which shows the use of weapons, and religious symbols. The movie also depicts anti-social practices like the usage of firearms, illegal drugs, riots, and more.

The petitioner argues that these movies must be comprehensively reviewed by the censorship board and insists that Lokesh Kanagaraj undergo a thorough psychological assessment. The petition also demands a total prohibition of Leo under Indian criminal law. The case, presented to judges Krishnakumar and Vijayakumar, was delayed due to the absence of Kanagaraj’s legal team.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Takes Break From Social Media

Last month, Lokesh mentioned that he would be taking a break from social media. He wrote, “Greetings, firstly, I would like to extend my thanks to all of you for the love and support you have given for Fight Club which was the maiden presentation under my banner G Squad, and I will always be grateful for it. I am writing to announce that I will be taking a break from all social media platforms and my mobile to solely focus on my next project (sic).”

He added, “During this time, I will not be reachable. I would like to thank the audience for all the love again and support you have showered upon me since my debut. Until then, take care, all of you. Stay positive and ignore negativity! Much Love,(heart emojis) Lokesh Kanagaraj (sic).”

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Professional Front:

According to the reports by Times Of India, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s last film Leo made a box office collection of Rs 612 crore. The action-thriller movie has also been released on OTT giant Netflix. The movie stars Joseph Vijay, Trish Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Lokesh recently made a statement when a fan asked for an update on Leo 2. He replied, ‘Leo part two is definitely on. It is always fun to work with Vijay Anna (sic). He requested his fans to be patient as he currently has commitments that include Rajinikanth’s upcoming Thalaivair 171 and Kaithi 2.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.