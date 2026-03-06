Home

Director Mohan G Kshatriyan faces backlash over Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan’s ‘Guts’ remark, netizens say, ‘Guy is exposing…’

Filmmaker Mohan G Kshatriyan has landed in controversy after his remarks about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan triggered backlash online. Social media users criticised the statement while the director later clarified that his comments were misinterpreted.

A huge controversy has erupted on social media after filmmaker Mohan G Kshatriyan shared his reaction to viral appearance of Tamil superstar and TVK supremo, Thalapathy Vijay, alongside Trisha Krishnan during a wedding celebration in Chennai.

Post quickly gained attention across X where several users questioned filmmaker’s statement praising actor’s “guts”. The conversation around post soon turned into heated online debate with many netizens accusing director of indirectly supporting rumours linked with actor’s personal life.

What did Mohan G say?

Responding to trending images, Mohan shared photo of Vijay and Trisha and wrote on X formerly Twitter, “Actor vijay sir answers everyone in his style and shuts down all rumors.. He has guts.” Post immediately sparked backlash from several users online. One disappointed follower responded with strong message questioning filmmaker’s stance.

“I had great respect & hope on u as a director. I believed you stood for something good for our culture & dharma. But this post reveals the truth. It shows how the film industry will do anything for fame & money. The values shown in movies rarely reflect real life. Unfollowing U.”

Check out the post of Mohan G here

Actor vijay sir answers everyone in his style and shuts down all rumors.. He has guts pic.twitter.com/sfJZkekBJv — Mohan G Kshatriyan (@mohandreamer) March 5, 2026

Mohan G’s clarification after backlash

Facing criticism Mohan later shared clarification explaining that his comment should not be interpreted as support for alleged affair rumours. He claimed that his remark referred only to Vijay confronting rumours rather than endorsing any relationship speculation.

“They set an narrative against him using a group of media.. He broke that narrative with his own way.. I appreciated that guts.. It doesn’t mean am supporting illegal affairs.. If you all doesn’t get this means what can I do.. Fall in Narratives as usual.” Despite clarification debate continued with many social media users expressing disagreement.

One social media user trolled Mohan G and wrote, “This guy is exposing himself when defending a cheater.” Another commented “Vijay and Trisha showing up to the wedding in matching outfits… not gonna lie as a fan it feels a bit awkward to see.”

They set an narrative against him using a group of media.. He broke that narrative with his own way.. I appreciated that guts.. It doesn’t mean am supporting illegal affairs.. If you all doesn’t get this means what can I do.. Fall in Narratives as usual.. https://t.co/VW2P56I1Es — Mohan G Kshatriyan (@mohandreamer) March 6, 2026

Rumours around Thalapathy Vijay

Earlier reports suggested that Vijay’s wife Sangeeta Sornalingam filed divorce petition in Chennai court. Petition reportedly cited infidelity and alleged involvement with an actress though no official confirmation has emerged from actor’s side. Vijay and Sangeeta married in 1998 in UK and later held ceremony in Chennai during 1999. Couple share two children Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

About Mohan G Kshatriyan

Mohan G Kshatriyan gained recognition for films such as Pazhaya Vannarapettai, Draupathi, Rudra Thandavam and Bakasuran. His latest release Draupathi 2 arrived in cinemas earlier this year and continues his association with socially charged storytelling in Tamil cinema.

