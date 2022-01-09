Chennai: Well-known cinematographer and director Priyadarshan has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai. The reports suggest that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa director is stable now and recovering.Also Read - Marakkar Twitter Review: Fans Call This Mohanlal Biggie 'Another Baahubali'

The National award-winning writer and director has been giving blockbuster cinema for the last four decades. His work in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam cinema is recognised globally. Priyadarshan is known for helming some of the most remarkable films in Bollywood such as Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Hera Pheri and many more.

There has been a sudden spurt in the number of celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries testing positive for Covid. Music director Thaman, and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu are among those who recently announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19.