Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, who directed Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road in the past, passed away on Sunday morning. Actor Manoj Bajpayee and director Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to share the news and offer their condolences to the family of the late director.

A heartbroken Manoj tweeted and wished that his late friend shall rest in peace wherever he is. The actor also mentioned that Rajat had been battling with an illness for a long time. His tweet read, "My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can't believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh (sic)

Filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha also remembered their dear friend. Mehta’s tweet read, “Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend.” (sic)

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya featured Urmila Matondkar, Fardeen Khan and Sonali Kulkarni. It was released in the year 2001, while Road hit the screens in the year 2002 and starred Vivek Oberoi and Antara Mali in the lead.

May his soul rest in peace!