Director Shakeel Noorani arrested for alleged rape and sexual assault of 33-year-old actress: Reports

Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani has been arrested in Mumbai following a complaint by a 33-year-old actress, who has alleged rape, repeated sexual assault, drugging, and threats involving a video.

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Shakeel Noorani (PC: Twitter)

A case involving Bade Dil Wala (1999) and Joru Ka Ghulam (2000) filmmaker Shakeel Noorani has drawn attention in Bollywood after the 73-year-old director was arrested in connection with allegations made by a 33-year-old actress. The actress has accused Shakeel Noorani of sexual assault and alleged that he drugged her during a meeting that was reportedly arranged to discuss work. She has also alleged that a video was used to threaten and intimidate her. Noorani was arrested by the Malvani Police in the early hours of August 8 and was later brought to Mumbai. The allegations reportedly date back to 2016, when the actress first met the filmmaker at an awards event in Lokhandwala. The case is now being investigated by the police, with the court remanding Noorani to police custody until August 12, 2026.

What did the 33-year-old actress allege against Shakeel Noorani?

According to reports, the actress stated in her complaint that she first met Shakeel Noorani in 2016, when he approached her about a possible upcoming film project and asked her to get in touch with him regarding work. According to a report in Mid-day, “The police have alleged that Noorani sexually assaulted the woman after calling her to his Malvani residence on the pretext of discussing an upcoming film project. The case also involves allegations of administering a sedative and subsequently threatening the woman with an alleged video.”

The allegations have not been established in court, and the investigation is ongoing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakeel Noorani (@shakeelnoorani)

Shakeel Noorani arrested, remanded in police custody

Following the complaint, Malvani Police registered a case under Sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2) and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to police sources, Shakeel Noorani was arrested in the early hours of August 8 at a farmhouse in Medha, Satara district, Maharashtra. He was later brought to Mumbai following his arrest.

The filmmaker was produced before the Borivali Holiday Court. Police sought his custody as part of their investigation, including to examine and recover the purported video and determine whether the alleged offences may have occurred at other locations. The court subsequently remanded Noorani to police custody until August 12, 2026.

Shakeel Noorani’s lawyer denies allegations

Shakeel Noorani’s lawyer, Advocate Vikas Singh Goar, has denied the allegations against his client and said that he has been falsely implicated in the case. He said, “The allegations made by the actress are yet to be established before a court, and the investigation is underway. Noorani is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.”

Police is further investigating the allegations surrounding the case.