Director Sunil Sihaag on His MX Player’s Series ‘A Day Turns Daark’, Working With Indian Air Force, And More

Director Sunil Sihaag’s web series ‘A Day Turns Daark’ is now running on MX Player and it’s deeper than you think. Here are a few excerpts from a quick interview with the director to help you know him and his ideas better:

Your series is based on your own book. What prompted you to convert your story into a series?

We take action when we are either inspired or hurt. Inspiration may spring from any source. Life experiences offer us insight & inspiration. I wish to appeal to a wider audience & nothing else than adaptation can give access to my dramatic work.

I always dreamt to be a successful screenplay writer & it is in my heart of hearts to see my book on the silver screen. I pitched my book to an agent who is known for adapting books into films. His agency found my synopsis & plot intriguing but after three months they eventually turned down my story. Such moments force us to take action because they hit & hurt our core identity by questioning us; Who are we?

A flash of enlightenment made me believe my inner calling that ‘ I can’t let someone dictate my future and let down my dream to become a successful screenwriter’. Today I feel gratitude to them because Had they not turned down my story I wouldn’t have become not only a screenwriter but also a director and a producer. ‘A DAY TURNS DAARK’ made my entry as a filmmaker in the industry.

This is essentially a high school drama. How do you make sure that the series should stay as thrilling as your book?

The film adaptation is the ultimate high-wire act for every book because the process is like pouring scent from one bottle to another. You are bound to lose something in this.

Adaptations succeed when they retain the integrity and tone that made their source material so beloved. Taking a book or novel and turning it into a movie is no small feat, but if you can find a way to transform it in a way that gets to the root of what the story’s all about, you’ll have a screenplay that diehard fans of the book and newcomers alike will love. But sometimes a film can move too far from a book, focusing more on visuals than story. I tried to focus on the storyline strictly as it was in the novel. Since the beginning, I was sure what would be the right things for my story, and I planned accordingly.

There is another big consideration to help me decide the length of the web series: my audience’s age. Unsurprisingly, the younger the targeted reader, the shorter the film. This is due mostly to education levels and attention spans. Therefore, considering school college students my target audience I kept 25 minutes average duration of the episodes of my web series A Day Turns Daark.

What was the best part of converting A Day Turns Daark into a series?

Ans. Adapting my book into a series was a big step. But the best part was that the adaptation offered me the opportunity to direct the web series ‘A Day Turns Daark’. Being a writer every scene was alive in my mind & it helps me to understand the needs of the screenplay while filming the scenes.

I had my vision and I had my 13-year-old son Ridhim Sihag as assistant director and my wife Urmila Bhambhu as executive producer with me to understand my vision and to help me execute it. My artists & crew were so passionate about the project. They knew well what we needed to express in the film.

Do you think depression and mental health still remain topics less explored in the Indian film and OTT industries?

Every story is a brainchild of the writer. The writer can’t stop to mingle her autobiographical elements & personality into her story. The modern fast-paced life made stress, anxiety, and depression an integral part of human life.

Our modern writers are exploring depression and mental health issues in their stories full-fledged. Every successful film & series has a flawed protagonist or antagonist. The interesting thing is that she is flawed because she is battling with some other mental health issues. Even the protagonist of my web series ‘A Day Turns Daark’ is struggling with depression because he killed his grandmother.

Have you served in the Indian Air Force? How did you transition from that to becoming a writer and eventually a director?

I joined the Indian Air Force as an airman when I was 17 years old. Having served IAF 15 years I retired at the age of 32. Indian Air Force unearthed my nascent talent and made me so confident & skilled that I decided to explore myself after retirement. What other creative field can be better than writing & filmmaking to give meaning to my existence?

I always listen to my inner calling and trust my instinct. I believe what doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. Filmmaking is a part of testing this hypothesis. I am a social activist by passion, a screenwriter by choice & film director by chance.

