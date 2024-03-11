Home

Director Surya Kiran of Satyam and Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Passes Away In Chennai At 51

Director and Bigg Boss Telugu fame Suriya Kiran dies at the age of 51. The reason for his death is stated to be because of Jaundice. Read on.

Chennai: Director and Bigg Boss Telugu fame, Surya Kiran passed away on Monday in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It is claimed that Surya Kiran died due to jaundice at the age of 51. Surya was known for producing films like Satyam and Raju Bhai, he further rose to fame when he soon became a part of the Telugu version of Bigg Boss. The tragic demise of Surya Kiran was confirmed by his spokesperson when he posted on X/Twitter. Read on.

PRO Suriya Confirms Tragic Demise of Surya Kiran, Check Post

On Monday PRO Suriya took it to X/Twitter where he announced the demise of the director. He expressed, “Director Surya Kiran has passed away due to jaundice. He directed Telugu films, Satyam, Raju Bhai, and a few others. He was also a former contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu. Om Shanti (sic).” He further shared another post in Telugu which stated the demise of Suriya, reading, “Director Surya Kiran passed away at a hospital in Chennai due to an illness. I pray that his soul rests in peace (sic).”

Take a look at PRO Suriya’s X/Twitter Post:

Director #SuryaKiran has passed away due to jaundice. He directed telugu films, Satyam, Raju Bhai and a few others. He was also a former contestant on Biggboss Telugu. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/CrDctCs9UZ — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) March 11, 2024

Suriya Kiran’s Successful Career In Film Industry

Surya and his family are originally from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and Surya was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He first appeared as a child actor, in multiple Telugu and Tamil films, and he initially gained the fame of being known as ‘Master’ Suresh. Surya Kiran featured in films like Kadal Meengal, the 1985 film Mangamma Sabadham, Manithan shot in 1987, Swayam Krushi in 1987, and Khaidi No 786 in 1987.

It was in 2003 when he did his debut direction Satyam in which Sumanth and Genelia Deshmukh played pivotal roles in the romantic film. His legacy of successful directions helmed films like Brahmastram (2006), Raju Bhai (2007), and Chapter 6 (2020). It was in 2020 when he decided to take a break from the film industry, that is the period when Surya Kiran decided to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu season.

May Surya Kiran’s soul rest in peace!

