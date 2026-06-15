Disclosure Day box office collection day 3: Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi continues winning run, eyes Rs 7 crore after 1st weekend

Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day has made a strong start at the global box office. The sci-fi thriller, starring Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor, continued its impressive run on Day 3 and emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood openings of the year.

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Disclosure Day box office (PC: IMDb)

Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg has returned to the sci-fi genre with Disclosure Day, a film that has generated significant buzz since its announcement. Combining mystery, suspense, and high budget, the movie opened in cinemas worldwide on June 12, 2026. Strong reviews, positive audience reactions, and curiosity surrounding its interesting plot have helped the film attract movie lovers across the world. As the opening weekend comes to a close, let’s give you a look at the box office performance of Disclosure Day.

Disclosure Day box office collection day 3

Disclosure Day delivered an impressive opening weekend at the global box office. According to media reports, the film earned approximately $44 million domestically and around $92 million worldwide during its opening weekend, making it Steven Spielberg’s strongest opening in years.

In India, “On Day 3, Disclosure Day collected a net of Rs 2.10 crore across 1,431 shows which now brings it to a total of over Rs 6 crore”, as per reported by Sacnilk. In terms of occupancy, overall, it was 21.47% with major contributing regions like Chennai with 41%, Kochi with 24%, Bengaluru with 20.5%, Hyderabad with 19.5%, Mumbai with 19.3%, and Delhi NCR with 18%.

The film also benefited from strong advance bookings, positive word of mouth on day 1 and Spielberg’s reputation as one of Hollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers. Industry trackers had projected a domestic opening in the $40-50 million range, and the film managed to meet those expectations comfortably.

Disclosure Day box office collection day 4 prediction

After a successful opening weekend, attention now shifts to Monday’s numbers. Like most major releases, Disclosure Day is expected to witness a slight drop from its Sunday collections. The real test begins today, June 15 (Monday) because if the weekday collections remain stable, Disclosure Day could continue its box office run. On Day 4, the movie is expected to earn around Rs 2-3 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Disclosure Day has earned a total India gross collections to Rs 7.72 crore and total India net to Rs 6.43 crore. This new week will provide a clearer picture of whether the film can sustain its momentum before facing competition from upcoming releases.

About Disclosure Day

Disclosure Day is a science-fiction thriller directed by Steven Spielberg and written by David Koepp. The film stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Eve Hewson, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo. The story revolves around a world-changing revelation that forces humanity to confront a truth that could alter everything people believe about life beyond Earth. The film has a perfect mix of mystery, drama, and a lot of suspense while exploring themes of discovery, fear, and hope.

Disclosure Day had a powerful opening weekend, and its weekday performance will now determine how far this sci-fi thriller can go at the global box office.