Disclosure Day Box Office Collection Day 4: Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller fails to generate numbers as Obsession breaks records

The box office battle takes an unexpected turn as Disclosure faces a disappointing first week, failing to attract significant audiences despite its high-profile backing.

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Disclosure Day box office collection (PC: IMDb)

The latest box office battle has produced a surprising result. Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day arrived in cinemas with strong buzz and a star-studded cast, but the film is finding it difficult to maintain momentum after its opening weekend. Audience turnout has slowed considerably and the latest collection figures reflect that trend. In contrast, Curry Barker‘s horror thriller Obsession is continuing its dream run at the ticket windows. Despite being several weeks into its theatrical journey, the film is still attracting viewers and adding solid numbers every day.

How much did Disclosure Day collect at the box office on Day 4?

Disclosure Day witnessed a sharp drop in earnings on its fourth day in theatres. As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 0.55 crore net in India on Day 4. This represents a decline of 72.5 percent from the previous day’s net collection of Rs 2.00 crore. The movie was screened across 1,346 shows nationwide but failed to generate the kind of audience response expected from a major Hollywood release.

With the latest figures included, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 6.85 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 8.22 crore. While the film managed to draw attention during its opening days, sustaining that interest has become a challenge as collections continue to fall.

What was Disclosure Day’s occupancy on Day 4?

Occupancy levels remained modest throughout the day. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 8.47 percent across its shows. Morning screenings started slowly with occupancy at 4.56 percent. The afternoon shows improved slightly and registered 8.44 percent occupancy. Evening screenings reached 9.00 percent while night shows performed best at 10.00 percent occupancy.

How much did Obsession earn at the box office on Day 18?

While Disclosure Day struggled, Obsession continued to demonstrate remarkable staying power. On Day 18, the horror thriller collected Rs 2.00 crore net in India. Although this was a 64.3 percent decline from the previous day’s collection of Rs 5.60 crore, the film remains one of the strongest performers currently running in theatres.

The Day 18 earnings have pushed the film’s total India net collection to Rs 66.55 crore. Its India gross collection has climbed to Rs 79.37 crore. The movie was screened across 3,077 shows and continues to benefit from strong word-of-mouth support among audiences.

What was Obsession’s occupancy on Day 18?

The occupancy figures reveal why Obsession continues to perform well. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 17.11 percent on Day 18, significantly ahead of Disclosure Day.

Morning shows registered 9.67 percent occupancy. Audience turnout improved substantially during the afternoon with occupancy touching 19.78 percent. Evening shows recorded 18.89 percent while night screenings delivered the strongest performance at 20.11 percent occupancy. These numbers indicate that viewers are still actively choosing the film nearly three weeks after release.

How are Disclosure Day and Obsession performing worldwide?

Beyond India, both films have generated attention across international markets. Disclosure Day features Emily Blunt as a television meteorologist who discovers unusual abilities and Josh O’Connor as a government cybersecurity whistleblower investigating a massive alien conspiracy. Financially, the movie delivered a solid global opening and has earned approximately Rs 775.5 crore worldwide after collecting around $92.9 million globally.

Meanwhile, Obsession has emerged as one of the biggest surprise successes of the year. Starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, the horror thriller has crossed Rs 1,953 crore worldwide, equivalent to more than $234 million globally.