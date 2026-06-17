Disclosure Day box office collection Day 5: Steven Spielberg and Emily Blunt’s sci-fi thriller completely fails to maintain momentum, earns only Rs…

Disclosure Day faces a difficult run at the box office as it show a clear drop in momentum day by day. The film, despite strong expectations, is struggling to maintain steady audience turnout in theatres.

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Disclosure Day box office collection (PC: IMDb)

The box office journey of Disclosure Day continues to show an uneven pattern as the film enters its fifth day in theatres. Despite a strong team led by Steven Spielberg and Emily Blunt, the sci-fi thriller has not been able to maintain consistent momentum after its opening weekend. The early excitement around the film has slowly settled, and daily collections are now reflecting a more cautious audience response. While the film is still running across multiple screens, the numbers suggest that sustaining long-term interest has become a challenge.

How much did Disclosure Day earn on day 5 at the box office?

According to Sacnilk, on Day 5, Disclosure Day collected Rs 0.58 crore net across 1,192 shows, marking a 5.5 percent growth compared to the previous day’s Rs 0.55 crore. The overall occupancy stood at 12.80 percent, with morning shows at 6.33 percent, afternoon at 12.22 percent, evening at 12.56 percent and night shows peaking at 18.44 percent. This brings the India net total to Rs 7.43 crore so far, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 8.91 crore.

What is the day-wise box office trend of Disclosure Day?

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 1.80 crore (1,415 shows, 17.0 percent occupancy)

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 2.50 crore (1,442 shows, 22.0 percent occupancy)

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 2.00 crore (1,431 shows, 19.0 percent occupancy)

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 0.55 crore (1,346 shows, 10.0 percent occupancy)

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 0.58 crore (India net collection)

The trend clearly shows a strong weekend followed by a sharp drop on weekdays, with only minor recovery on Day 5.

How do Backrooms and Obsession compare with Disclosure Day at the box office?

While Disclosure Day is struggling to maintain steady momentum after its opening weekend, the performance of other films presents a more stable picture at the box office. Kane Parsons Backrooms collected Rs 0.43 crore net on Day 5, showing a healthy 22.9 percent growth compared to its previous day’s Rs 0.35 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 4.28 crore.

On the other hand, Inde Navarrette, Michael Johnston and Curry Barker‘s Obsession continues to perform at a much stronger level in its long theatrical run, earning Rs 2.00 crore net on Day 19 with no change from the previous day and pushing its total India net collection to Rs 68.55 crore. Compared to both films, Disclosure Day is showing weaker audience retention during weekdays, indicating a slower and less consistent box office trajectory.

Why is Disclosure Day struggling at the box office?

The film opened with strong expectations due to its large-scale production and creative team. However, audience turnout has not remained steady after the weekend. One of the key concerns is the drop in occupancy during weekdays, which indicates limited repeat viewership and mixed word-of-mouth response.

What does the Day 5 performance indicate?

Day 5 shows a minor improvement in earnings but not enough to change the overall trajectory. The film is still dependent on weekend spikes and premium city screenings to maintain momentum. Trade expectations suggest that upcoming days will be crucial in deciding its final theatrical run.