Disclosure Day box office collection Day 7: Steven Spielberg and Emily Blunt’s sci-fi thriller fails to create momentum over Inde Navarrette’s Obsession, total reaches to Rs…

The seventh-day box office numbers for Disclosure Day reveal a continued slowdown in its overall momentum, with audience interest showing signs of fluctuation caused by Curry Barker's new age sensation.

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Disclosure Day box office collection (PC: IMDb)

Disclosure Day is finding it difficult to maintain steady interest at the Indian box office after its initial buzz. The film opened with strong expectations due to its large-scale sci-fi concept and high-profile cast, but the momentum has not stayed consistent through the weekdays. Audience turnout has gradually softened in multiple regions, showing that the film is still searching for a strong and stable run. In contrast, Obsession has emerged as an unexpected performer, continuing to surprise trade circles with its steady and growing audience response. The psychological horror film is now being widely discussed as a sleeper hit that is outperforming expectations in several markets.

Day 7 box office performance shows continued slowdown for Disclosure Day

On its seventh day, Disclosure Day collected Rs 0.40 crore in India net earnings, marking an 11.1% dip from the previous day’s Rs 0.45 crore. The film was screened across 1,043 shows, but overall footfall remained limited throughout the day. Occupancy trends reflected the same pattern of weak weekday engagement. Morning shows opened at 4.22%, while afternoon and evening improved slightly but still stayed under moderate levels at 8.22% and 7.56%. Night shows peaked at 9.00%, but not enough to lift the overall performance significantly. The India net total now stands at Rs 8.25 crore, with gross earnings reaching Rs 9.88 crore.

Story driven sci-fi narrative and global appeal of Disclosure Day

Directed by Steven Spielberg and written by David Koepp, Disclosure Day revolves around a high-pressure investigation into a possible government cover-up involving extraterrestrial activity. The film brings together a strong ensemble cast including Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo. While the film’s scale and storytelling have generated attention in international markets, its domestic performance suggests that it is still working to connect more deeply with Indian audiences on weekdays.

Obsession continues its strong run as a breakout success

Meanwhile, Obsession has turned into one of the most unexpected box office success stories of the season. The low-budget supernatural psychological horror film directed by Curry Barker continues to maintain strong traction even in its third week. On Day 21, the film collected Rs 1.55 crore in India net, taking its total domestic net to Rs 71.80 crore and India gross to Rs 85.50 crore.

Obsession maintained healthy audience turnout across 2,815 shows on Day 21. Morning occupancy stood at 9.33%, afternoon at 15.33%, evening at 14.56% and night shows peaked at 16.00%. The film’s strong word-of-mouth response and emotional storytelling have helped it sustain momentum, especially compared to big-budget releases struggling to maintain weekday interest.

Obsession: The box office surprise

Obsession is a hit supernatural psychological horror film that was theatrically released in the United States on May 15, 2026. The low-budget movie was made for just $750,000 (approximately Rs 6.25 crore) but went on to become a massive sleeper hit, grossing nearly $300 million worldwide (around Rs 2,490 crore).

The story follows a shy, socially awkward music store employee named Baron “Bear” Bailey (played by Michael Johnston) who has an intense, unrequited crush on his co-worker Nikki Freeman (played by Inde Navarrette). Lacking the courage to express his feelings, Bear buys a supernatural object known as the “One Wish Willow” from a local crystal shop, setting off a chain of eerie and unexpected consequences that slowly spiral out of control.