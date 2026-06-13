Disclosure Day box office collection India day 1: Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller takes slow start, earns less than Obsession

Despite high expectations and strong pre-release buzz, the sci-fi thriller failed to match audience turnout in India, raising questions about its theatrical pull in the current market.

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Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller opens slow in India (PC: IMDb)

Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day opened in Indian cinemas with strong curiosity but the first-day numbers suggest a softer response than expected. Despite global anticipation and the director’s massive reputation, the Indian opening has remained modest. The film’s early performance also places it behind the ongoing psychological horror title Obsession, which continues to show stronger audience traction and better occupancy trends across its run.

Disclosure Day India box office collection day 1

As per Sacnilk, Disclosure Day registered an estimated Rs 1.80 crore net in India on its opening day. The film was screened across approximately 1,415 shows nationwide, collecting a total gross of Rs 2.16 crore and a net of Rs 1.80 crore on Day 1. The opening indicates a restrained start for a high-profile international release, especially one associated with a globally recognised filmmaker and strong pre-release buzz.

Disclosure Day occupancy report (Day 1)

The occupancy trend for Disclosure Day remained uneven throughout the day. Overall occupancy stood at 16.76%, with morning shows starting weak at 4.89%. Afternoon shows showed slight improvement at 13.00%, while evening shows further rose to 17.33%. Night shows delivered the strongest turnout at 26.11%, offering some late recovery, but not enough to significantly lift the overall day-one performance.

Obsession continues stronger run in India

In comparison, Curry Barker‘s Obsession continues to maintain a stronger hold at the Indian box office even in its second week. On Day 15, the film collected Rs 3.30 crore net, taking its total India net to Rs 53.10 crore and gross to Rs 63.27 crore across 2,430 shows. Its occupancy remained significantly higher across all time slots, reflecting sustained audience interest driven by word-of-mouth.

Obsession occupancy report

Obsession recorded a notably stronger turnout compared to Disclosure Day. Overall occupancy stood at 27.33%, with morning shows at 12.78%, afternoon shows at 25.56%, evening shows at 27.56%, and night shows peaking at 43.44%, indicating consistent late-night traction.

The comparison with Backrooms

Interestingly, Disclosure Day still managed to outperform Kane Parsons’ found-footage horror Backrooms on its opening day. Backrooms had earned around Rs 1.25 crore net on its first Friday across 763 shows, with an overall occupancy of 25.0%. Despite that, the momentum and wider reach of Disclosure Day helped it edge ahead in raw collection figures, even though audience engagement patterns told a more mixed story.

Cast and storyline comparison between Disclosure Day and Obsession

Disclosure Day features Emily Blunt as meteorologist Margaret Fairchild and Josh O’Connor as a cybersecurity whistleblower dealing with a global crisis linked to extraterrestrial discovery. On the other hand, Obsession follows a disturbing supernatural storyline where Michael Johnston plays Bear, a music store employee whose wish unleashes a deadly curse, while Inde Navarrette plays Nikki Freeman, who becomes central to the psychological fallout.