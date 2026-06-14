Disclosure Day box office collection India day 2: Steven Spielberg, Emily Blunt’s film shows massive rise, earns more than Backrooms

After a steady opening, Disclosure recorded a significant jump in collections on day two, strengthening its position among recent Hollywood releases in India and moving ahead of Backrooms in the earnings race.

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Disclosure Day box office collection (PC: IMDb)

Steven Spielberg‘s latest sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day is showing encouraging signs at the Indian box office. After opening on a decent note, the film witnessed a strong jump in collections on its second day and managed to outperform fellow Hollywood release Backrooms. The growth indicates that audiences are gradually warming up to the film’s intriguing premise and star-studded cast. While both movies entered theatres with considerable buzz, the latest numbers suggest that Disclosure Day is currently enjoying stronger momentum in India. The weekend boost has helped the film gain an advantage and put itself in a favorable position for the coming days.

How much did Disclosure Day earn on Day 2 in India?

As per Sacnilk, Disclosure Day collected Rs 2.50 crore net on its second day in India. The figure represents a healthy growth of 38.9 percent compared to its opening day collection of Rs 1.80 crore. The rise reflects increasing audience interest and stronger footfalls during the weekend. With its latest earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 4.30 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 5.16 crore. The movie achieved these numbers across 1,442 shows nationwide, giving it a strong presence in multiplexes and premium screens.

The occupancy figures also paint a positive picture. On Day 2, Disclosure Day recorded an overall occupancy of 24.75 percent. Morning shows registered 14.22 percent occupancy before improving to 25 percent in the afternoon. Evening occupancy rose further to 30.44 percent while night shows maintained a solid 29.33 percent. The trend clearly shows that audience turnout improved as the day progressed.

How did Backrooms perform on Day 2?

Unlike Disclosure Day, Backrooms witnessed a decline in collections on its second day. The horror film earned Rs 1.15 crore net on Day 2, which was 8 percent lower than its opening day collection of Rs 1.25 crore. The movie’s total India net collection has now reached Rs 2.40 crore while its India gross collection stands at Rs 2.88 crore. These earnings came from 815 shows across the country.

Interestingly, the film recorded better occupancy numbers than its competitor. Backrooms registered an overall occupancy of 37 percent on Day 2. Morning occupancy stood at 20.89 percent before climbing to 38.33 percent during afternoon shows. Evening occupancy touched an impressive 49.56 percent while night occupancy settled at 39.22 percent.

What is Disclosure Day about?

Disclosure Day is a science-fiction thriller directed by Steven Spielberg. The film follows a cybersecurity whistleblower who uncovers shocking alien secrets and decides to expose a hidden conspiracy. The film features an impressive ensemble cast led by Emily Blunt. Joining her are Colman Domingo, Josh O’Connor and Colin Firth in significant roles. The combination of Spielberg’s direction and a strong cast has been one of the film’s biggest selling points worldwide.

What is Backrooms and why did it become a global phenomenon?

Backrooms is based on the viral internet phenomenon that fascinated millions of users around the world. The story revolves around eerie endless spaces that create a sense of isolation and fear. The unique concept gained immense popularity online before being adapted into a feature film. Directed by Kane Parsons and distributed by legendary A24, the movie transformed an internet legend into a major theatrical event.

Its unusual horror atmosphere helped it stand out among traditional genre films. The horror film features Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve in leading roles. Their performances have received praise from viewers and critics, contributing to the movie’s success in several international markets.