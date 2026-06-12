Disclosure Day Twitter review: Steven Spielberg, Emily Blunt’s sci-fi thriller gets mixed reactions, netizens call it ‘Absolutely…’

Early reactions to the film show a divided audience, with some viewers impressed by its scale and performances while others question its pacing and narrative choices. Online discussions continue to trend as opinions remain sharply split.

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Disclosure Day Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

The release of Disclosure Day has taken over social media as viewers share very mixed reactions to Steven Spielberg’s latest sci-fi thriller. Some are calling it a bold return to large-scale storytelling while others feel it misses the emotional spark expected from him. The film starring Emily Blunt is trending heavily as audiences debate her unusual role and performance. Many viewers are also questioning whether Spielberg has truly returned to his classic form or delivered something more experimental and uneven. Online discussions are filled with strong opinions ranging from disappointment to admiration.

What are netizens saying about Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller?

The reaction from netizens has been sharply divided after watching Disclosure Day. One of the most viral critical reactions says, “Steven Spielberg has gone out for lunch. Disclosure Day is absolutely dreadful. Unlike his iconic titles, this film is completely void of inspiration, heart & wonder. Emily Blunt’s ‘gifted’ abilities come off as totally laughable & ridiculous. None of the leading heroes are likeable or interesting. It is almost 3 hours of overdrawn nonsense. Worst movie I’ve seen this year.” This view reflects a strong disappointment with the pacing, character writing and overall emotional impact of the film.

On the other hand, not all responses are negative. One positive reaction reads, “DISCLOSURE DAY. Spielberg using the communal power of the moviegoing experience to relay to you something that he deeply believes in his heart & soul to be true about our world. About us. Found it gripping & quite moving. An older, wiser form of Spielberg’s classic cinema magic.”

Another audience member focused on the theatre experience, saying, “I’ve tweeted a lot about bad movie-going experiences. But I’ll tell ya what. A good one. A really good one. There’s nothing like it. Just watched DISCLOSURE DAY in IMAX with a large group of people who were completely silent and locked in the entire time. That’s the good stuff.” This reflects appreciation for the immersive big-screen experience and audience engagement. Overall, netizens appear deeply split between calling it a disappointing misfire and a thoughtful cinematic experience depending on their expectations.

See Twitter reactions on Disclosure Day here

Steven Spielberg has gone out for lunch. Disclosure Day is absolutely dreadful Unlike his iconic titles, this film is completely void of inspiration, heart & wonder. Emily Blunt’s “gifted” abilities come off as totally laughable & ridiculous. None of the leading heroes are… pic.twitter.com/VDZJz29hzL — BoxOfficeBrawler (@BoxOfficebrawlr) June 11, 2026

Just got done!!! SPOILER WARNING ⚠️ – Disclosure Day is a rooooough watch in a cat and mouse game that last 2 hours plus to a third act than finishes in a sudden instant that leaves a bad taste in your mouth. This movie wants to sell you that the whole world will change once… https://t.co/dzYzoe0nWq pic.twitter.com/j12Z2JZvpX — FIVE FIRES (@thecalibae) June 12, 2026

DISCLOSURE DAY. Spielberg using the communal power of the moviegoing experience to relay to you something that he deeply believes in his heart & soul to be true about our world. About us. Found it gripping & quite moving. An older, wiser form of Spielberg’s classic cinema magic. pic.twitter.com/Xh2FW4b0Xj — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) June 12, 2026

I’ve tweeted a lot about bad movie-going experiences. But I’ll tell ya what. A good one. A really good one. There’s nothing like it. Just watched DISCLOSURE DAY in IMAX with a large group of people who were completely silent and locked in the entire time. That’s the good stuff. — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) June 12, 2026

Problem with Disclosure Day is Spielberg’s a world-class storyteller but just an intensely shallow person and not a remotely interesting thinker. Which can be fine. Delightful even! Except that he insists on putting in these scenes in which people philosophize about “ideas.”… — Spencer A. Klavan (@SpencerKlavan) June 12, 2026

Yesterday I went to see Disclosure Day at the cinema. A film I can genuinely recommend. First of all, be prepared. It is a long film, over two and a half hours. But if you give it your full attention, it gives a lot back in return. This is not just a movie filled with… pic.twitter.com/0PIInbmvJn — Dennis Asberg (@dennis_asberg) June 11, 2026

I’m sorry to say that #DisclosureDay is a massive disappointment. The film mistakes scale for depth. It’s so desperate to be important that it forgets to be interesting. A strong Emily Blunt performance can’t save this bloated, overlong mess. Also I haven’t seen the movie. pic.twitter.com/8h4E9el3Vr — Fiachlá Nó Bhreánchú (@FutureTD) June 12, 2026

The Man from Earth is one of the most interesting movies made considering its all dialogue and mostly takes place in one location – it’s gripping and the dialogue/ pacing makes you think. Disclosure Day otoh didn’t work for me at all, it felt extremely dated – also it felt like… — Faraz (@MillenialB00mer) June 12, 2026

What is the storyline of Disclosure Day?

Disclosure Day explores a world where humanity finally confirms the existence of alien life. The story focuses on global shock political tension and emotional breakdown as society tries to adjust to this revelation. Emily Blunt plays a central character with a mysterious connection to the alien event while Josh O’Connor and Colin Firth appear in key supporting roles. The film tries to balance personal human drama with the larger question of how truth reshapes civilization.

More about Disclosure Day

The ensemble cast also includes Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo who add depth to the political and emotional layers of the story. Directed by Steven Spielberg the film focuses on grounded performances and slow burning tension rather than constant action. The storytelling leans heavily on dialogue and character conflict as the world reacts to an irreversible discovery.

The film has been made on a massive budget of around 115 million dollars which converts to nearly Rs 960 crore. The scale is visible in its global settings large crowd sequences and detailed visual effects used to portray the alien phenomenon. Despite its big budget the film focuses more on mood and realism rather than high energy spectacle.