Disha Parmar’s bridal shower: TV actor Disha Parmar is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Rahul Vaidya on July 16, 2021. The pre-wedding celebrations and preparations have begun with Disha Parmar’s bachelorette party! Yes, you read that right. Disha’s friends threw a bachelorette party at home. Her girlfriends shared several pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. In the photos, Disha Parmar can be seen dressed in a casual black crop top paired with jeans with a pink satin robe with bride written on its back. The diva also wore a black bride-to-be sash that her friends bought.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s Wedding Guests: Are Rubina Dilaik - Abhinav Shukla Invited? The Singer Reveals

Disha too shared a video from last night and captioned the post as, “I love you girls! (black hearts emojis) @ashnakhanna21 @vedikabhandari @poojamuralia.” Reacting to Disha’s post, Rahul Vaidya commented, “MY BRIDE” followed by two red heart emojis. Also Read - Ahead of Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding, Bride-to-be Flaunts Diamond Engagement Ring - Watch

Take a look at Disha Parmar’s bachelorette party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Breaks Silence on Indian Idol 12 Controversies, Talks About Neha Kakkar And Being a Future Judge

In a video from Disha Parmar’s bachelorette party, she can be seen dancing to the song Koi Mil Gaya, from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In another Instagram Story, she said, “who’s the bride, I’m the bride”. She and her friends also grooved to the Gela Gela song from Aitraaz. In another Instagram Story, she is seen playing with balloons and holding a mug that read, ‘I said yes!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Muralia (@poojamuralia)

Several fans reacted to the posts and one of them wrote, “Congratulations Both of You , My loving Couple’s.” Another said, “Prettiest bride to be.” A third said, “So happy to see you happy.” “Lovley Looking Dear,” said another fan. Many also dropped heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis.