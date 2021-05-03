Mumbai: Rahul Vaidya is all set to leave for Cape Town soon as he will be participating in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. But before Rahul leaves, his girlfriend Disha Parmar gifted him something as a token of her love. Disha gave him a luxury watch, which costs $960 (around ₹71,220). Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Tests COVID-19 Positive, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Rahul took to Instagram stories sharing a series of videos in which he can be seen opening Disha’s present for him. While Rahul looks excited unwrapping the green box, Disha seems curious if Rahul will like her gift or not. “Thank you, baby, this is so cool,” Rahul told Disha as he loved the gift but Disha was disappointed as she mentioned that the store forgot to include a ‘cute letter’ that she had written for him. However, Disha read out the note from her phone, “A little parting gift as you get on another adventurous journey and obviously, you are going to rock that too. Love you too much, DP.” Also Read - Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Open Up on Their Wedding Plans And Guest List, Read On

Rahul had earlier mentioned that he will fly to Cape Town on May 6 night. “Ab maine haan toh bol diya but mujhe saanp se darr lagta hai, mujhe paani se darr lagta hai, so I really don’t know main udhar kya karne wala hoon (I have agreed to it but I’m scared of snakes and water, so I really don’t know what I’ll do there),” he said.

Rahul expressed his love for Disha while he was in the Bigg Boss 14 house. In an episode, he went down on his knee and proposed to Disha for marriage. However, on a Valentine’s Day special episode of Bigg Boss, Disha appeared on the show, expressed her love for Rahul and publicly responded to his proposal.

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Varun Sood will also be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.