Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced pregnancy with cutest post as they shared the ultrasound video.

Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya Announce Pregnancy: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have been married for almost two years. The duo has been setting some serious couple goals with their mushy and adorable pictures and reels on social media. Their vacation photos are often hailed by their fans and followers. Disha and Rahul also post funny videos which are appreciated by netizens. The power couple recently made an announcement about the commencement of a new journey as a married couple. Their well-wishers were left surprised as Disha and Rahul broke the news about a new member who is about to join their family soon.

CHECK OUT DISHA PARMAR-RAHUL VAIDYA’S VIRAL PREGNANCY POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

DISHA PARMAR-RAHUL VAIDYA ANNOUNCE PREGNANCY

Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with Rahul. The couple was seen twining in black as Disha kept her arm around Rahul as both smiled at the camera. Rahul held a small black slate where it was written with white chalk ‘Mummy And Daddy.’ The father-to-be wore a black t-shirt and matching pants while his better half donned a black bodycon dress while flaunting her baby bump. Disha posted three slides on her Instagram post. In the second slide a picture of ultrasound was posted. While in the third slide the ultrasound video can be seen. Comedian Bharti Singh commented “congratulations 🧿❤️🤗.” Actress Sonal Chauhan wrote “Many many congratulations 🥳.” While Mouni Roy commented, “Heartiestttttttt Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Naagin 6 actress Maheck Chahal wrote “Wow congratulations. God bless 🙌❤️.” Netizens also hailed the power couple and one of the users commented “Whatttttttt ohhhhhhhh myyyyyy goddddddddd….the best and purest thing I have seen today on gram… Disha I can’t tell you how happy I’m for both of you and of course now that tiny magical thing you’re carrying in your womb! I have to see you soonest ❤️❤️❤️🧿.”

Disha is known for her role in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, co-starring Nakul Mehta.

