Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya and his lady love Disha Parmar headed out for a vacation outside Mumbai to an undisclosed location in a chopper. Rahul and Disha shared a little glimpse of their trip in a blue chopper on Instagram, saying they are going to 'pawri'. Disha Parmar took to her Instagram stories to flaunt Rahul Vaidya's clothes. She wrote 'I wear my boyfriend's clothes'. Rahul Vaidya on the other hand, shared their pawri moment. They can be heard saying: "Yeh hum hai, yeh humara chopper hai, aur hum pawri karne jare hai".

Rahul Vaidya shared a photograph of him and Disha posing in front of the chopper. He captioned the post as: "Chalo le chalein tumhe, taaron ke sheher mein Off for a couple of days away from Mumbai with my cutie queen @dishaparmar."

Check out the pictures here:

Rahul Vaidya celebrated his win and homecoming after Bigg Boss 14 grand finale with family members and close friends.

Rahul Vaidya proposed Disha Parmar while he was inside the house and she finally said a yes after she entered the house on Valentine’s Day. Speaking about marriage plans, he said, “If my mother has that the wedding will happen in June then definitely it has to be in June. I met my soulmate Disha Parmar through this show and I proposed to her in the Bigg Boss house and she said yes. She was sitting with my family for the finale. I have a great career, awesome fans, great girl what else do I want in life.”