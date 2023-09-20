Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya Share Heartfelt Post as They Welcome Baby Girl: ‘We Are Blessed’

Home

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya recently shared heartfelt post as they welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday.

Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya Welcome Baby Girl: Disha Pamar and Rahul Vaidya became proud parents to a baby girl on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. The couple broke the news in a joint statement as they posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. Disha and Rahul captioned their post as, “We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! ❤️❤️❤️ pls bless the baby .”

DISHA PARMAR-RAHUL VAIDYA BECOME PROUD PARENTS TO BABY GIRL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Celebs poured their heartfelt wishes for Disha and Rahul. Akanksha Puri commented, “Congratulations @rahulvaidyarkv ❤️ You always wanted a baby girl So so happy for you !! waiting to see your princess,..lots of love to all of you ❤️.” Shefali Bagga wrote, “Many many congratulations tumhare ganesh ji k sath laxmi b aai hai .” Aarti Chhabria commented, “Heartiest Congratulations and God Bless ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” For the unversed, the cpuple had announced the pregnancy on May 18 2023. They shared a picture where they held a board captioned, “Mummy And Daddy”. They wrote in their post, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!! ♥️”.

Disha is known for her works in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3. She has alsoa acted in daily soaps like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Woh Apna Sa.

Rahul has worked in popular movies like Shaadi No. 1, Jaan-E-Mann and Krazzy 4. He has also participated in the reality shows Indian Idol 1, Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

