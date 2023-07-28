Home

Disha Patani And Rumoured Beau Aleksander Alex Ilic Get Cosy in Mushy Clip on Hot Date Night, Watch

Disha Patani and her rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alex Ilic recently posted mushy video and pics on their date night. Watch

Disha Patani-Aleksander Alex Ilic Get Cosy: Disha Patani is always making headlines with her fitness videos and sizzling bikini pictures. The actress known for her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle is breaking the internet as netizens are gushing over her glamour and hourglass figure. Her sensuous reels and photos from photoshoots, vacation or workout are a byproduct of her dedication and hard-work. Disha follows a disciplined gym regime and never skips her workout even during movie shoots, promotiional events, stage shows or ad commercials. She makes time for exercise despite her hectic routine. However, the diva also seems to be maintaining work-life balance as rumour mills are always digging into her friendship with rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Ilic.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI AND ALEKSANDER ALEX ILIC’S CANDID PHOTOS AND VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleksandar Alex Ilic (@iamaleksandarilic)

DISHA PATANI-ALEKSANDER ALEX ILIC POST MUSHY SELFIES

Aleksander happens to be Disha fitness trainer and the two have admitted being very close to each other. However, both Disha and Aleksander have only admitted to a good friendship. The Kanguva actress is known for being a private person and has also confessed that she is shy in personal life. During her link-ups with rumoured ex Tiger Shroff, both never went exclusive about their relationship. After their break-up reports surfaced, Disha continued to share a loving bond with Tiger’s mother Ayesha and sister Krishna. In fact, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor, his mom and sister wished Disha on her birthday. Disha and Aleksander were recently spotted coming out of a restaurant. While the former wore a hot white crop-top with plunging neckline, the latter donned casual colourful summer shirt and matching shorts. The duo also dropped a goofy clip and a photo on their Instagram stories from the restaurant. In the clip Aleksander is seen getting closer to Disha’s face and then making a funny face as she smiles. In another pic the duo sit next to each other. The actress looks smoking hot and sensual in her outfit as she brings the much-needed oomph factor. She captioned her mushy post as “Bro Yo.”

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL DATE NIGHT VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

