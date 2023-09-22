Home

Entertainment

Disha Patani And Sonam Bajwa Set Major BFF Goals on Mouni Roy’s Pre-Birthday Bash – Watch

Disha Patani And Sonam Bajwa Set Major BFF Goals on Mouni Roy’s Pre-Birthday Bash – Watch

Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa are setting major BFF goals on Mouni Roy's pre-birthday celebrations. - Watch

Disha Patani And Sonam Bajwa Set Major BFF Goals on Mouni Roy's Pre-Birthday Bash - Watch

Disha Patani And Sonam Bajwa Set BFF Goals: Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa have become close besties ever since the trio got along well at The Entertainers US tour in Atlanta. The trio have been posting pictures and reels together on social media ever since their return to India. Mouni, Disha and Sonam often hangout together and even post sweet comments on each other’s social media posts. The actresses recently posted videos and pictures from their late-night pyjama party on their Instagram stories. In the viral clips, Disha and Sonam are seen dancing to Punjabi songs as they celebrated Mouni’s early birthday.

Trending Now

WATCH DISHA PATANI-SONAM BAJWA’S PARTY VIDEOS FROM MOUNI ROY’S EARLY BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by crazy4mouni (@crazy4mon)

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha’s Tisha ❤ (@dishas_butterfly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha’s Tisha ❤ (@dishas_butterfly)

DISHA PATANI, SONAM BAJWA AND MOUNI ROY PARTY HARD

Disha looked sexy and cute in her long t-shirt and mini shorts as she chilled and partied with her besties. Sonam Bajwa looked smoking hot in black crop-top and blue jeans. Mouni looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black and white spotted summer dress. The trio had a close-knit fun girls night while they grooved to Punjabi tracks. They decorated the place with balloons while also sharing pics of two extravagant cakes.

Disha will next be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-Rashi Khanna starrer Yodha. She is making her Tamil debut in the period-action-drama Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The actress also might star in Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. She was recently clicked coming out of the filmmaker’s office. However, nothing official has been confirmed yet by Mohit or Disha’s team.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES