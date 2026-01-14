Home

Disha Patani and Talwinder Singh Sidhu dating rumours: A look at their net worth; who is richer?

As Disha Patani’s name gets linked to Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh Sidhu, curiosity grows not just about their relationship but also about their net worth.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is back in the news, and this time it’s not because of a film or a fitness video. The actress is currently making headlines over her rumoured relationship with popular Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh Sidhu, also known as Talwiinder. The buzz around their alleged romance picked up pace after the duo was spotted together at Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding festivities.

From holding hands to arriving together at events, their recent public appearances have only added fuel to the rumours. With fans closely watching every move, many are now curious to know more about the two, especially when it comes to their careers and wealth.

Why are Disha Patani and Talwinder being linked?

The dating rumours reportedly began during Nupur Sanon’s wedding, where Disha and Talwinder were seen holding hands. Soon after, videos of the two from Jaipur started circulating online. In one clip, they were seen walking together closely, sparking fresh speculation.

The duo was later spotted leaving the airport together in the same car. Most recently, they attended Nupur Sanon’s reception, where Disha arrived in a striking red dress, while Talwinder kept a low profile by covering his face with a mask. Actress Mouni Roy was also seen with them, making the sighting even more noticeable. These repeated appearances have led fans to believe that something is definitely brewing.

Who earns more: Disha Patani or Talwinder Singh Sidhu?

When it comes to professional success and earnings, Disha Patani clearly has the edge. The actress has been part of the film industry for several years and has worked in multiple Bollywood projects. According to reports, Disha Patani’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 80–90 crore.

Apart from acting, Disha earns a significant income through modelling assignments and brand endorsements. She is also known to own a luxury apartment in Mumbai worth around Rs 5 crore, adding to her impressive asset list.

What is Talwinder Singh Sidhu’s net worth?

Talwinder Singh Sidhu, on the other hand, has made a name for himself in the Punjabi music scene. Known for his unique sound and style, he enjoys a strong fan following. While his exact net worth is not publicly confirmed, reports suggest that his wealth is estimated to be around Rs 10–12 crore.

His income mainly comes from music releases, live performances and collaborations. Compared to Disha, Talwinder is still growing in terms of mainstream visibility and earnings.

Have they confirmed their relationship?

So far, neither Disha Patani nor Talwinder Singh Sidhu has officially confirmed the relationship. However, their frequent public outings and viral videos have kept fans guessing. Until the two speak openly, the rumours remain unconfirmed, but the curiosity around them continues to grow.

