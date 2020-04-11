Treating fans to unseen pictures of their bond, Malang actors Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu rang in director Mohit Suri‘s birthday high on nostalgia. The stellar filmmaker turned 39 years old on Saturday and the actors were seen flooding the Internet with pictures and videos. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar Walks Through Fire, Leaves Hrithik Roshan-Anil Kapoor Impressed

While Kunal shared a picture with Mohit from a decade back, Disha shared a candid moment with him from the sets of Malang and captioned it, "Happy b'day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love always @mohitsuri (sic)." Disha also shared a monochromic picture which she captioned, "Janamdin mubarak ho sir" and punctuated it with red heart emojis.

Anil, on the other hand, shared a video compiling all their fun moments from Malang’s sets. He captioned the video, “Happy Birthday, @mohitsuri ! Here’s looking forward to many more Malang memories to come! Lots of love! (sic).”

On another note, Things might have slowed down in the film industry because of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown but for the team of Ek Villain 2, there’s no rest. Director Mohit Suri and actor Aditya Roy Kapur are working from their homes to beef up the latter’s character in the film and polish it as much as possible. Both Adi and Mohit are collaborating on a film for the third time and they have built a distinct repo. For Adi’s character in Ek Villain 2, Mohit is not ready to leave any stone unturned. The duo is reportedly making video conference calls on a daily basis to discuss Adi’s ‘villainous’ character in the film.

Ek Villain 2 features Aditya as the ‘villain’ alongside John Abraham and Disha Patani. Actor Tara Sutaria, who was last seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan, is paired opposite Aditya. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor.

Here’s wishing the director a soaring career graph and healthy years ahead!