Mumbai: In a freezing cold, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are giving us major couple goals. Yes, the lovebirds are in the Maldives and are leaving no stones unturned to flaunt their beach bodies. In a series of posts from the tropical island, Disha has been sharing hot yet sexy bikini photos. So much hot that the internet is burning with the actor’s pose. Tiger, on the other hand shared a video where he walks out of the sea flaunting six-pack abs in mini shorts. Disha and Tiger’s take on fitness is unthinkable. They are fitness enthusiast and some of their fitness routines are not for the faint-hearted.Also Read - Tiger Shroff Gets Injured on Sets of Ganapath in UK, Shares The Picture of His Swollen Blue Eye

Have a look at Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s hot pics from Maldives:

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been in a relationship for some long time now. However, they never spoke about it in public, and their fans keep querying when they’ll make it official. Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff once spoke about the couple and said, “That’s for them to speak on. I know they’re very close and the industry like they’re in, it’s a little hard to have genuine, true people around you. See, that’s for them to speak on, as I said. I know that they’re extremely close, and through him, she and I have grown very close as well.””