Home

Entertainment

Disha Patani Bonds With Tiger Shroff at Fight Night, Months After Their Alleged Split, Pics

Disha Patani Bonds With Tiger Shroff at Fight Night, Months After Their Alleged Split, Pics

Disha Patani was recently seen bonding with Tiger Shroff at fight night, months after their alleged split. Pics

Disha Patani Bonds With Tiger Shroff at Fight Night, Months After Their Alleged Split, Pics

Disha Patani Bonds With Tiger Shroff at Fight Night: Disha Patani once again left netizens surprised on the weekend as she recently attended a fight night with Tiger Shroff. After appearing for an awards show in a smoking hot magenta blouse and matching saree-inspired gown, the actress is once again breaking the internet. The rumour mills have been once again active over Disha and Tiger’s dating life and relationship status. For the unversed, Disha and Tiger were rumouredly dating ever since they acted in the sizzling music video Befikra followed by Baaghi 2 and were considered the hottest B-town couples. In 2022, reports of their alleged split surfaced leaving their fans heartbroken, while the duo remained tight-lipped about the same.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI AND TIGER SHROFF’S PICTURES SHARED BY PAPARAZZO YOGEN SHAH:

You may like to read

DISHA PATANI-TIGER SHROFF SPOTTED BONDING AT FIGHT NIGHT

Disha and Tiger arrived in Delhi for the Matrix Fight Night. The latter had earlier shared a picture of them flying together on a jet for the event. Tiger’s sister and Disha’s close friend Krishna also accompanied them at the event. While enjoying the fight Disha wore a printed grey crop top paired with baggy white pyjamas. Tiger sat next to her and donned a black shirt teamed with matching shades. The event is also India’s premier professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion and the brainchild of Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna Shroff. In another cute video, Tiger was seen walking ahead of Disha leading her the way, while they were being mobbed. Few months back, when reports of the much talked about breakup went viral, it was speculated that Tiger had started dating Akanksha Sharma, who appeared in the music videos Casanova and I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI-TIGER SHROFF’S VIRAL VIDEO:

Reacting to Tiger and Disha’s split reports Jackie Shroff stated that, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work.”

For more updates on Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.