Disha Patani Bold Photoshoot: Disha Patani is an absolute fashionista, and she often sets style goals for her fans on Instagram by sharing glimpses from her photoshoots. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a bold outfit, Disha aces every look to perfection. And every time she drops fresh pictures on her social media it go viral within no time. Disha who is also known for raising the oomph quotient recently broke the internet with her sultry new photoshoot.Also Read - Disha Patani Drops New Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Tiger Shroff: 'You Lose Faith...'

The Ek Villian Returns actor shared a set of pictures looking drop-dead-sexy in a nude short dress while posing for the cameras. The actor paired a white laced bra with a nude short bodycon dress featuring cut out details at the chest and the midriff. The dress also came with a plunging neckline and featured backless details and bodycon quarter sleeves with frill details at the elbows.

While sporting a glamorous makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Disha raised the temperature on Instagram in style. The gorgeous actress left her long tresses open as she struck a couple of attractive poses.

Disha posed for the sultry photoshoot under the glow of amber yellow light as she looked as fashionable as ever.

Check Out Disha Patani’s Sizzling Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha shared the pics amid several reports about trouble in her love life with longtime partner Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani has been hitting the headlines, owing to her breakup rumours with actor Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani also took to her Instagram stories and shared a cryptic post that had the lyrics of the song Gonna Be Okay, crooned by Brent Morgan. The lyrics read, “If no one ever told you, it’s all gonna be okay. When you lose faith in everything you ever knew. Don’t give up on you.” She also added the song to the background.

Meanwhile, on the work front Disha will be next be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra.