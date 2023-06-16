Home

Disha Patani knows how to burn calories in the sexiest way as she drops her stunning selfie wearing sports bra and shorts. Pics

Disha Patani Burns Calories in The Sexiest Way Wearing Sports Bra And Shorts, Pics

Disha Patani Burns Calories: Disha Patani never compromises when it comes to health and fitness. The actress known for her hourglass figure is very particular about her diet and workout regime. Disha follows a very strict routine and never skips gym training sessions despite her hectic schedule. Be it film shoots or promotions or working in an ad commercial, the Ek Villain Returns actress remains disciplined and exercises on a regular basis. She often drops video reels performing deadlifts, kickboxing and aerial martial arts. Her sizzling bikini pictures during beach vacations showcase her dedication towards achieving the sexiest physique in B-town.

Disha recently took to her Instagram stories and dropped a reel and a photo from the gym. She herself took the selfie video and photo as she looked drop-dead-gorgeous. In the video clip, the actress is seen sitting in a Yoga mat as she wore a white t-shirt and matching training shorts paired with sports shoes. While in the picture she removes her top and is seen donning a smoking hot sports bra and matching sexy shorts while taking the Selfie. Disha captioned her post as, “Trying to burn all the holiday desserts 🙈.” The actress looked scorching hot and alluring as she flaunted her hot-toned legs and washboard abs in sexy sportswear. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the makers also unveiled Disha’s look from Project K on her birthday. Vyjayanthi movies took to their Instagram handle and captioned their post as, “Wishing @DishaPatani a very Happy Birthday from team #ProjectK.” There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. However, nothing official has yet been finalised.

