Disha Patani hot dance video: Actor Disha Patani burnt the dance floor at the Filmfare Awards on Tuesday night. The actor took over the stage with her scintillating dance performance in a white outfit and made everyone go crazy after her hot performance. Disha first walked the red carpet in a sexy black latex dress and later changed into white separates with an embellished bralette and a mini skirt.

Disha sizzled at the Filmfare Awards 2022 with her performance. She performed on the songs from her recently released films Ek Villain Returns and Malang among others. Disha kept her hair curly and wore a pair of sneakers to go with her stunning look on the stage.

CHECK DISHA PATANI’S SMOKING HOT DANCE MOVES AT FILMFARE AWARDS 2022:

Disha joined the likes of Bollywood celebs Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone among others as she walked the red carpet of the popular awards ceremony.

Apart from Disha, Kiara, Vicky and Ranveer also performed on the stage. While Kiara gave her debut performance on the Filmfare stage, Ranveer once again won the Best Actor award for his performance in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Vicky, who accompanied his entire family including his wife Katrina, brother Sunny and parents, won the Best Actor Critics Award for his performance in Sardar Udham.

Are you excited to see Disha’s full performance though?