Home

Entertainment

Disha Patani Burns Down The Internet With Her Scorching Hot Bathroom Mirror Selfie – See Photos

Disha Patani Burns Down The Internet With Her Scorching Hot Bathroom Mirror Selfie – See Photos

Disha Patani deleted her super sexy bathroom mirror selfie in animal print bikini and we wonder why!

Disha Patani Burns Down The Internet With Her Scorching Hot Bathroom Mirror Selfie - See Photos

Disha Patani never fails to set the screens on fire with scorching hot looks. Apart from her work, Disha Patani is known to create waves with her hot bikini pictures on social media. ‘Ek Villian Returns‘ star has once again left her fans and followers gasping for air with her bathroom mirror selfie. She recently dropped the hottest photos in sexy beachwear on her Instagram account and her fans cannot keep calm. Disha Patani flaunted her toned midriff in that animal print bikini. The caption on her photo read, “I lost this swim set…”

Trending Now

DISHA PATANI OOZES OOMPH IN LATEST BIKINI PHOTO

You may like to read

Disha Patani’s fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Most of her fans heaped praises on her hot bikini body while many found her fitness routine inspiring. The fitness enthusiast has shockingly deleted her mirror selfie from Instagram and we wonder why!

Disha Patani keeps her fans engaged with her workout videos and posts on the gram. From deadlifting, kickboxing to aerial martial arts, Disha leaves no stone unturned to inspire her followers. Her sizzling bikini photos are living proof of her sheer dedication to her healthy and sexy physique.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna’s Yodha. She will also make her big Tamil debut with Suriya in Suriya 42. Disha’s fans are also excited to see her in Prabhas-Deepika starrer ‘Project K.’

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani’s latest bikini look?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES