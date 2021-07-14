Mumbai: Disha Patani never misses a chance to flaunt her toned figure in sexy dresses. This time again, the War actor took to her Instagram account to share a hot photo from Maldives trip. What makes her pic more interesting is her location. From mini dresses to swimsuits, Disha Patani has inspired many in a host of beach-ready outfits. She often posts throwback pics from her beach getaways and in this post, Disha has shared an old pic where she is giving a candid pose for the camera.Also Read - Disha Patani Looks Burning Hot As She Poses Sensuously in Sexy Leopard Print Bikini | See Photo

Disha Patani in a pastel orange mini dress looks every bit of stunning. While sharing the photo, the diva captioned nothing just added a duck icon. Her comment section was flooded with hearts and fire emojis. Also Read - Disha Patani Leaves Tiger Shroff Gushing Over Her Sexy Dance Moves On 'Kiss Me More' | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)



This is not the first time, the actor has shared old pics from Maldives. Disha’s Instagram feed is filled with sexy bikini and swimwear pictures. Have a look here. A few days back, she shared her photo in a leopard-print bikini as she collects shells from the beach shore. Also Read - Disha Patani Soaks In Sun And Water in Sexy White Bikini As She Takes a Dip In Sea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)



Earlier, he shared her sizzling hot picture in a deep neckline bikini and sexy briefs as she poses in the midst of the sea drenched in the salty water. With a clear sky, palm trees, and the beach water in the background, she enjoys her time in the sea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)