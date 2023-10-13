The actress made her Bollywood debut with the late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer sports biopic MS Dhoni – The Untold Story. Disha wrote an emotional post on seven years of the film and captioned it as, “Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema Love whole heartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy safe and heard life’s too short for regrets ! We couldn’t say goodbye but i hope you’re happy and at peace”. She also took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “#msdhonitheuntoldstory Where my journey started…Grateful for all the love and acceptance…Sushant I hope you are happy and in peace”

Disha will make her Tamil debut with Suriya starrer epic-action-drama Kanguva. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and others in crucial roles.