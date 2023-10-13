By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Disha Patani Dazzles in Beige-Golden Lehenga as She Walks Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023, Watch Video
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Disha Patani looks stunning and sensational in her beige-golden blouse and matching lehenga.
Disha Patani Dazzles in Beige-Golden Lehenga Lehenga: Disha Patani recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The actress mesmerised audiences with her traditional attire at the mega fashion event. Disha is known for her unique and bold fashion choices as she never shies away from experimenting with her style statements. The Kanguva actress who recently posted her vacation pictures and reels with Mouni Roy and Krishna Shroff, looked ethereal at LFW 2023. Disha is very particular about her health and fitness which reflects in her hourglass figure, whenever she poses in her western or ethnic outfits.
Trending Now
WATCH DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM LAKME FASHION WEEK 2023:
View this post on Instagram
You may like to read
DISHA PATANI SIZZLES IN BEIGE-GOLDEN BLOUSE AND MATCHING LEHENGA
Disha wore a hot beige-golden blouse with plunging neckline paired with matching lehenga. She looked smoking hot as she brought the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal. Fans were left gasping for breath as they praised her oomph factor and fashion choice. The drop-dead-gorgeous reel shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani showcases her slaying as the desi girl. A fan commented, “Wow hottest🔥🔥😍😍❤️❤️”. Another netizen wrote, “Stunning😍”. Despite her hectic shooting schedule for films, ad commercials and other commitments, Disha never skips her gym day. She keeps posting pictures and reels of her workout in sexy sports wear. She also shares photos in bold bikinis from her foreign vacations as she flaunts her hot-toned bod.
DISHA PATANI’S EMOTIONAL POST FOR LATE CO-STAR SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT
The actress made her Bollywood debut with the late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer sports biopic MS Dhoni – The Untold Story. Disha wrote an emotional post on seven years of the film and captioned it as, “Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema Love whole heartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy safe and heard life’s too short for regrets ! We couldn’t say goodbye but i hope you’re happy and at peace”. She also took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “#msdhonitheuntoldstory Where my journey started…Grateful for all the love and acceptance…Sushant I hope you are happy and in peace”
Disha will make her Tamil debut with Suriya starrer epic-action-drama Kanguva. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and others in crucial roles.
Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.