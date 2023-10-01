Home

Disha Patani recently dedicated an emotional scene from MS Dhoni: An Untold Story to Sushant Singh Rajput as the film completed seven years.

Disha Patani Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput in Emotional Post: Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the iconic blockbuster MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actress played the character of the former Indian Cricket Team Captain’s girlfriend Priyanka Jha. After making her movie debut with the Telugu film Loafer starring Varun Tej, Disha starred opposite Sushant in the Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic. Her poignant and graceful portrayal was hailed by fans in the movie. Contrary to her present-day glamorous and vivacious persona, the Kanguva actress essayed the role of a girl-next-door in MS Dhoni with utmost sincerity. She recently took to her Instagram stories and even penned a heartfelt post on seven years of her debut Hindi film.

DISHA PATANI PENS GRATITUDE NOTES ON SEVEN YEARS OF MS DHONI: THE UNTOLD STORY:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI PENS EMOTIONAL MESSAGE AS SHE REMEMBERS SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Disha captioned her Instagram stories as, “#msdhonitheuntoldstory Where my journey started…Grateful for all the love and acceptance…Sushant I hope you are happy and in peace”, adding heart, folded hands, emotional face and butterfly emojis. She also shared an emotional scene from MS Dhoni where Sushant who plays Dhoni visits Priyanka played by Disha before leaving for Pakistan for his match. In the end of the video Disha’s character asks him do we have enough time, to which he assures her to not worry. The actress wrote, “Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema Love whole heartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy safe and heard life’s too short for regrets ! We couldn’t say goodbye but i hope you’re happy and at peace”. Anil Kapoor lauded the clip and wrote, “Phenomenal scene .. both of you are so good … “. Mouni Roy also wrote, “You were the embodiment of love in this film. So so brilliant. Loved you ❤️ Onwards & upwards… always cheering the loudest for you …”.

Disha will make her Tamil debut with Suriya starrer epic-action-drama Kanguva. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and others in crucial roles.

