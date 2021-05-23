Mumbai: Disha Patani is surely a fan of K-pop septet, BTS. She has repeatedly expressed her love for their songs and once again she took to social media sharing a video in which she can be doing a perfect backflip. But what has caught everyone’s attention is the song playing in the background which is BTS’ new single Butter. Also Read - BTS Butter Beats BTS Dynamite to Emerge as ARMY's Favourite Song - India.com's Twitter Poll

Disha shared the video and performed the backflip successfully. She wrote, ”Wish this would feel more like butter🌞🧈 my coach @nadeemakhtarparkour88.” Impressed with this, her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff dropped fire and clapping emoji in the comment section. Disha’s fans were quick to shower love. While one of her fans commented, ‘Smooth like butter,’ another social media user wrote, ‘Okayyy Disha Patani already melted with #bts Butter.’ Also Read - BTS Butter Breaks Dynamite's Record, Gets Biggest Debut in YouTube History

Disha has never shied away from admitting that she is a die-hard fan of BTS. In April this year, Disha revealed who her favourite BTS member is. Back then, the Malang actor took to Instagram sharing a music video of ON and zoomed in to focus on BTS member V (formally known as Kim Taehyung). Disha also used a heart sticker in this story. Not just this, but in another ‘ask me anything’ session on Instagram, a fan asked Disha if she is ‘biased’ towards V from BTS. To this, Baaghi 2 actor replied positively.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with Salman Khan.

BTS Butter was released on May 21 globally and is winning hearts and breaking records. The world television debut of the song will be made by the K-pop group on May 23 at the Billboard Music Awards.