Disha Patani Drops Cryptic Post: Disha Patani is mostly known for posting her glamorous and candid pictures on social media. Disha, who is a strict fitness enthusiast, often drops photos and videos of her workout regimen or her beach holidays flaunting her hot bod. The Ek Villain Returns actor who is getting lauded for her grey portrayal in the crime thriller has been making headlines with regard to her personal life. Disha had been rumoured to be dating her close friend and Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff for a while. However, reports of their break-up started coming recently. It has been reported across rumour mills that Tiger has found love again and is dating model-actor Akanksha Sharma. While some media sources have confirmed the news. A certain section still believes that Tiger and Disha are very much in a relationship and still going strong.Also Read - Disha Patani Drops New Sexy Video of Her Hot Poses, Fans Say 'Uff' - Watch

Disha’s Pep Talk Note on Instagram

Disha shared an Instagram story which read, “If no one ever told you, it’s all gonna be okay. When you lose faith in everything you ever knew…Don’t give up on you…When life gets overwhelming.” Disha’s break-up reports with Tiger though were merely hype for Ek Villain Returns according to Pinkvilla. It is believed that since the Mohit Suri directorial is about heartbreak and infidelity, so the gossip could be a part of marketing gimmick. Also Read - Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff Are in a Relationship? Here's What We Know

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She will also be a part of her 2020 thriller Malang‘s sequel as well. Also Read - Tiger Shroff Breaks Silence on Alleged Break-up With Disha Patani And Dating Akanksha Sharma

For more updates on Disha Patani, check out this space at India.com.