Disha Patani Drops New Sexy Video: Disha Patani is on top of her game with some exciting projects lind up as well as her bold and unique fashion statements. Disha shared a sexy video of her hot poses in her recent Instagram post and her fans can't keep themselves from gushing about the same. Disha's sensational and alluring video clip has netizens going gaga and swooning over her sensuous and captivating looks. Disha's stunning and smoking hot outfits in the sizzling viral video is surely a thirst trap for her die-hard fans. The sexy diva just knows how to take the social media by storm with her enchanting and tempting pictures and videos.

Check out Disha’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Tiger Shroff Breaks Silence on Alleged Break-up With Disha Patani And Dating Akanksha Sharma

Disha Strikes Candid Poses in Sultry Video

Disha Strikes Candid Poses in Sultry Video

Disha dropped her Instagram video with a brown heart emoji as the caption as she wrote, "🤎." Disha can be seen in multiple matching bralette and lehenga combinations in the sultry video. The Ek Villain Returns actor brings the much needed oomph factor and sex appeal in the raunchy viral clip. Disha strikes various candid and vivacious poses in the video while Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Mann ki Lagan from Paap movie plays in the background. In no time the actor was showered with heart and heart-shaped-eye emojis in the comments section.

Disha was recently in the news over her alleged break-up with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. It was later reported that Disha and Tiger are very much together and the break-up reports are false.

