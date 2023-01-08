Disha Patani Drops Sizzling Gym Selfie in Hot Blue Sports Bra And Sexy White Shorts, See Pic

Disha Patani Drops Sizzling Gym Selfie: Disha Patani posted the hottest gym selfie of 2023 on her Instagram stories. The actor, known for her disciplined workout regime never misses an opportunity to mesmerize her fans. Disha’s picture in sexy sportswear will surely leave netizens gasping for breath as she flaunts her hot bod. The EK Villain Returns actor is said to be a fitness enthusiast and never skips her training even during film and ad shoots. Disha performs intense weightlifting and also undergoes rigorous kickboxing sessions to stay fit. Her beach vacation pics are a proof of her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S GYM SELFIE IN SEXY SPORTSWEAR:

DISHA PATANI SIZZLES IN HOT GYM SELFIE

Disha posted her sensuous gym selfie as she took to her Instagram stories. In the picture she can be seen wearing a bold blue sports bra and tiny white shorts. Her sexy washboard abs and hot-toned legs bring the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in the photo. Disha is a sight-to-behold in the sensual and alluring post. Her scorching hot bikini pictures are always breaking the internet as she is considered among the sexiest actors in Bollywood.

Disha is currently shooting for Suriya 42, opposite Suriya. She will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha and Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s Project K.

