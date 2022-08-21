Disha Patani Drops Sizzling Throwback Pics in Hot Orange Monokini: Disha Patani once again treated her fans with a sizzling throwback picture in her famous orange thong monokini which broke the internet a while ago. The Ek Villain Returns actor threw a thirst trap on her 53.1 million followers as she shared two photos in the sexy orange beachwear. Disha blends the raunchy picture with her sultry expressions as she turns temptress in the scorching hot photos. The actor known to be a beach bum and fitness enthusiast keeps posting her workout and beach vacation pics on social media. Netizens dropped goofy to funny comments on the sensual post.Also Read - Disha Patani Breaks The Internet Posing In A Nude Cut-Out Dress & White Laced Bra, Amid Break-Up Rumours With Tiger Shroff- See Pics

Check out Disha Patani’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)



While fans and followers came up with heart and heart-shaped-eye emojis, a netizen commented on her post and wrote, “Tiger ki Yaad me.” Disha’s break-up with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff has been circulating in the gossip mills for quite a while. It was reported that Tiger broke up with his Baaghi 2 co-star as he got closer to model-actor Akanksha Sharma. Tiger denied about the alleged link-up rumours with Akanksha but hasn’t reacted on his break-up with Disha. It is being claimed by multiple media sources that Tiger and Disha parted ways as the latter wanted to settle down. Tiger didn’t want to tie the knot sooner according to his father Jackie Shroff. Disha hasn’t yet reacted to the whole issue and has always been tight-lipped about her dating life. Also Read - Disha Patani Drops New Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Tiger Shroff: 'You Lose Faith...'

Check out the reaction to Disha’s Instagram pictures:

Also Read - Disha Patani Drops New Sexy Video of Her Hot Poses, Fans Say 'Uff' - Watch

The actor will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang 2 and Dharma Productions’ Yoddha starring Siddharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna.

For more updates on Disha Patani, check out this space at India.com.