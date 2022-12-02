Top Recommended Stories
Disha Patani Drops Throwback Vacation Pic in Scorching Hot Frill Bikini – See Photo
Disha Patani is raising mercury as she recently shared a throwback vacation picture in sizzling beachwear.
Disha Patani Drops Sizzles in Hot Frill Bikini: Disha Patani is always spot-on with her social media game and keeps treating her fans with her hot and sexy posts. The actor recently shared a throwback vacation picture in her scorching hot rust orange bikini. Disha, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast often drops her gym videos in sexy sports gear. The Ek Villain Returns actor follows a disciplined workout regime and never skips her training day even during film and ad shoots.
DISHA PATANI’S SULTRY THROWBACK PHOTO:
DISHA PATANI SHARES SIZZLING THROWBACK BEACH VACATION PICTURE
Disha took to her Instagram stories and shared her throwback beach vacation photo. The actor dons a sizzling rust orange bikini in the smoking hot picture. Disha brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the sultry pic. The actor had posted a picture in a black bikini few days back as she chilled at the poolside along with her friend and gym trainer Aleksander Alex. She is often hailed for her hot-toned physique and fashion statements by her 55 million followers.
Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ action-thriller Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has already commenced shooting of her first Tamil movie Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of the sci-fi thriller Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.
