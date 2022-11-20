Disha Patani Exudes Sultriness in Scorching Hot Pink Bikini – See PHOTO

Disha Patani shared a sultry picture in her pink sizzling beachwear from her vacation which is breaking the internet.

Disha Patani Exudes Sultriness in Pink Bikini: Disha Patani surely knows how to treat her fans and followers with perfect weakened vibes. The actor known for her love for vacation dropped a series of bikini videos and photos on Saturday and Sunday. In an earlier clip she was seen chilling by the poolside along with her trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic in sexy bathing suit. In another photo shared by the actor on her Instagram stories a back shot of her standing in a hot pink bikini went viral. The Ek Villain Returns actor is known to be a fitness enthusiast and never skips her gym session even during shoots.

Disha shared a front selfie of herself on her Instagram story as she wore a scorching hot pink bikini. The actor brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in the sultry picture that is breaking the internet. As netizens are reposting the photo on their social media handles, fans dropped heart and heart-shaped eye emojis. Disha has never shied away from flaunting her hot-toned bod and is always setting up fitness goals by sharing her workout posts on social media.

The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She will also be seen in the sci-fi movie Project K, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Disha has already started shooting her Tamil debut Suriya 42, opposite Suriya.

