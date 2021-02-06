Actor and sizzling dancer Disha Patani never misses a chance to flaunt her sexy moves. This time, the diva has shared her dance cover on the remake of 80’s super hit song ‘Mere Naseeb Mein‘. Song Mere Naseeb Mein Remix is by Baby H, Megha Chatterji, Pamela Jain & Precha. In the song, Disha looks like a chic in two ponytails in front and open hair. She wore a fluorescent pink bralette with light pink pants. She completed the look with pink sunglasses and a woolen crop jacket that was taken on one shoulder. Disha Patani recreated her very own version of the song from the movie Naseeb that featured Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini. Also Read - Disha Patani is All Set For Ek Villian 2, Gets Into Prep Mode; Shooting to Start Soon

Disha Patani’s sizzling dance steps with her all-time favorite dancing partner Dimple Kotecha goes viral. Within a few seconds of the release, the dance video has garnered 85,446 views as of now. Disha opted for an open terrace garden to create the video. The dance is choreographed by Ankan Se. Disha Patani is a terrific dancer and can move like a swan. The actor took to Instagram to share the announcement. She wrote: “Video out now on my youtube channel❤️❤️ link in my bio 🦦🌸choreography @ankan_sen7 my favourite dancing partner @dimplekotecha videography @harikesh_wrc_ hair @zoeyquinny.hair styling “me😛”. Also Read - Disha Patani Nails the Dewy-Makeup Look in Her Latest Tutorial Video- WATCH

Watch the dance cover here:

On the work front, Patani is set to star next in the upcoming movie Radhe reuniting once more with Salman Khan and, will also be the female lead in Ekta Kapoor’s production KTina.