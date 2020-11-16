Sizzling actor Disha Patani is currently having the best time of her life in the Maldives. In between her biking pictures and videos, the War actor dropped a sensuous dance choreography video where she is seen grooving to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song WAP. The video has been uploaded on Instagram and in no time it has gone viral. Disha in an orange tank top, cutout sweatshirt and ripped boyfriend jeans nailed every step like a pro. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Announces Break-up With Boyfriend Eban Hyams, Asks Fans to Not Tag Her With Him in Pics

Flaunting her dance moves and curvaceous body, the video will definitely brighten up your week. Not only fans were amazed to see Disha's dance, also her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff was impressed. He wrote 'Cleeaaan with fire emoji". Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff also took to the comment section: Daang! You are absolutely FIRE. Need to raid your closet ASAP", she wrote.

Watch Disha Patani’s sizzling dance on WAP:



Disha Patani loves to shake a leg on various songs and she often drops dance covers on popular numbers on Instagram. She is also a hot Instagram celebrity apart from her successful career in Bollywood. She often puts up interesting updates on her Instagram to entertain her fans.

The diva is in the Maldives and sends fans into a tizzy with bikini pictures. Wearing a red printed bikini, Disha can be seen soaking in the sun. Her beach life has already gone viral on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)



On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang, which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office.

She will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva.