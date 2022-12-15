Disha Patani Flaunts Hot-Toned Abs in Brown Top And Pants as She Gears up For Suriya 42, See Photo

Disha Patani flaunted her hot-toned abs in a stunning mirror selfie as she is all geared up for her first Tamil debut project, Suriya 42.

Disha Patani Flaunts Hot-Toned Abs: Disha Patani never disappoints her fans and followers as she is always spot-on with her social media game. The actor who has currently been in the news for her alleged romance with her rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Illic. Though the duo has often stated that they are just friends but their cozy bond in viral Insta reels often creates speculations at the gossip mills. Now, the actor known for her stunning physique dropped a mirror selfie of herself that will surely leave everyone gasping for breath. The Ek Villain Returns actor who has shared her hot and sizzling bikini pictures recently, flaunted her hot-toned abs in the new photo.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL MIRROR SELFIE:

DISHA PATANI POSTS HOT MIRROR SELFIE BEFORE SURIYA 42 SHOOT

Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared her hot selfie pic. She captioned her post as, “#surya42 are we ready,” and added a flower emoji in her signature style. The actor who makes her Kollywood debut with Suriya-Nayanthara starrer epic action thriller strikes a candid pose in the sexy photo. Disha can be seen wearing a brown top and track pants as she takes a mirror selfie. She flaunts her hot-toned abs in the sensual photo as she brings the much-needed oomph factor and glam quotient.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also starring in the sci-fi thriller Project K which has Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

