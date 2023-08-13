Disha Patani Flaunts Hot-Toned Abs in Sexy Lingerie Photoshoot as Internet Crashes Down, See Pic

Home

Disha Patani Flaunts Hot-Toned Abs in Sexy Lingerie Photoshoot: Disha Patani is creating fireworks across social media with her sizzling lingerie picture. The actress known for her bold style statement is once again crashing down the internet with her stunning avatar. Disha has always been experimental with her fashion choices and never shies away from flaunting her hot bod on beach vacations and hardcore gym training sessions. She is very particular about her diet and fitness and never skips her workout routine, despite of her hectic schedule involving movie shoots, ad commercials, award functions and fashion shows or a dinner date with her alleged beau Aleksander Alex Ilic.

DISHA PATANI DROPS STUNING PICTURE FROM LINGERIE PHOTOSHOOT:





DISHA PATANI STUNS IN BOLD BLUE LINEGERIE IN CANDID PHOTOSHOOT

Disha took to her Instagram handle and posted her picture in a smoking hot two-piece blue lingerie. The Kanguva actress has had a long association with the innerwear brand for which she recently shot for a sensual video. Disha looks alluring and sensational as she flaunts her killer washboard abs and hot-toned legs in the photo. She brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal with her candid pose. She is always at ease while posing for the camera and is comfortable in her own skin. Netizens were left gasping for breath looking at her sexy pic as they dropped, heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. Tiger Shroff’s sister and Disha’s close pal Krishna Shroff also commented, “🥵🥵🥵.”

Disha will next be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-Rashi Khanna starrer Yodha. She is making her Tamil debut in the period-action-drama Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The actress also might star in Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. She was recently clicked coming out of the filmmaker’s office. However, nothing official has been confirmed yet by Mohit or Disha’s team.

