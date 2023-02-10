Home

Disha Patani Flaunts Hot-Toned Midriffs in Front-Open Sexy Bodycon Mini Dress – Watch Viral Video

Disha Patani recently stunned in sizzling front-open bodycon mini dress as she was clicked by the paparazzi. - Watch

Disha Patani Flaunts Hot-Toned Midriffs in Mini Dress: Disha Patani once again stunned her fans with her bold and sexy fashion statement. The actor donned a smoking hot bodycon mini dress. Disha looked sensational and spectacular as she was clicked her sizzling outfit. Her hot-toned midriffs in the front-open dress with plunging neckline. The Ek Villain Returns actor is very particular about her fitness regime which reflects in her hourglass figure. Disha never skips her gym routine despite her busy shooting schedule. Her video reels performing kickboxing, weight training and other forms of MMA (mixed martial arts) is inspiring to her fans and followers. Her sexy pictures in beachwear from her vacations are always breaking the internet.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

DISHA PATANI FLAUNTS HOURGLASS FIGURE IN BODYCON MINI DRESS

Disha was papped as she candidly posed for the paparazzi and dropped her million-dollar-smile. The actor wore her scorching hot front-open bodycon outfit with deep neckline. Disha looked alluring in the sensuous cleavage baring mini-dress as she flaunted her hot-toned legs. The actor brings the much-needed sex appeal and sensuality in the backless attire which reveals her matching lingerie as well. Netizens went gaga over her glam quotient and oomph factor in the captivating video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has also started shooting of her first Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

