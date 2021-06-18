Mumbai: Bollywood actor Disha Patani never misses a chance to flaunt her toned figure in sexy bikinis. This time again, the War actor took to her Instagram account to share a hot bikini photo. What makes her pic more interesting is the collection of seashells. From crochet bikinis to cut-out swimsuits, Disha Patani has inspired many in a host of beach-ready outfits. She often posts throwback pics from her beach getaways and in this post, Disha shared an old pic where she is seen smiling in her gorgeous swimwear while flaunting shells. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor: Ek Villain Returns is Not a Brainless Mainstream Movie | Exclusive

Disha Patani in a leopard print bikini has set the internet on fire. She is also seen wearing a statement cross neckpiece that we can’t stop starring at. The photo is from her Maldives vacation, although the actor is in Mumbai, she is missing all the vacation fun amid the blue waters. Also Read - Tiger Shroff Shares Birthday Dance Post For Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff And Latter Comments Are Unmissable

Disha captioned her picture with a shell emoji. While the picture gained over 5 lakh likes in 10 minutes, several fans took to the comment section showering love and dropping fire emojis. Well, undoubtedly Disha Patani looks absolutely stunning, beautiful, and hot. Also Read - Disha Patani's First Audition Video On Her Birthday Goes Viral And It's Unmissable | Watch

Disha Patani in a hot leopard bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha has been repeatedly sharing throwback pictures from her Maldives vacation. A few days ago, she had shared another bikini photo from the trip where she posed in a sexy strapless bikini. the photo had gone viral in a fraction of seconds!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)



On the work front, Disha was recently seen in Salman Khan starrer. She also has Ek Villain Returns along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama KTina.