Disha Patani Hot Dance Video: Bollywood actor Disha Patani has been making headlines as she has become an avid social media user. From posting hot and sexy photos in bold dresses to grooving and flaunting curves in viral songs, Disha never misses a chance to treat her fans. On Monday, Disha Patani posted a steamy dance video that will fade away all the Monday blues. The Bhaagi 2 actor can be seen dancing Tayc’s Dodo song along with her partner. She showed off her sexy moves, toned legs in a white crop top -pants with a big slit on the side. She donned a white cap with the co-ord and all we can say is -hotness personified.Also Read - Disha Patani Sizzles in Hot Black Corset Top-Ripped Jeans, Fan Asks Krishna Shroff to Call Her ‘Bhabhi’

Disha Patani raised the temperature as she flaunted her midriff while dancing in the studio. A look at her dance video that has garnered 1,70,180 likes. Many hopped on the trend taking inspiration from Disha Patani. Also Read - Disha Patani Raises Temperature In A Red Hot Strappy Dress, Checkout Her Most Bold And Sensual Pictures Here

Watch Disha Patani’s viral dance video:

Disha has been creating waves with her hot pictures too. The actor exuded an exotic look in the hot and sensuous picture as she completed her look by adding a dash of light brown lip gloss.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain 2, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The flick is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022. The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. She also has Project K in her kitty.