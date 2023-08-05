Home

Disha Patani Flaunts Sexy Washboard Abs and Hot-Toned-Legs in Lingerie Photoshoot, See Pics

Disha Patani Flaunts Washboard Abs And Toned-Legs in Sexy Photoshoot: Disha Patani has the perfect weekend surprise for her fans and followers as she dropped a captivating yet unexpected post on her social media handles. The actress who recently walked the ramp at the FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) ICW (India Couture Week) 2023 has once again set the internet on fire with her stunning pictures. Disha, apart from her movie projects also endorses many reputed apparel brands. She has been associated with a popular lingerie brand since a long time and keeps posting her pics from the ad photoshoots.

Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared two photos from her recent ad commercial donning a sexy red lingerie. The Kanguva actress also hinted about many more pictures coming from her latest shoot as she captioned her post as, “#calvinklein 🖤 coming soon..” The actress can be seen lying on the road in the candid pictures as its heavily raining. She wears her bold red lingerie paired with a transparent white shirt. Her shirt is lying above her waist as she flaunts her washboard abs in the smoking hot pic. Disha looks alluring and sensual in the photo as she brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality. Her sexy abs and hot-toned legs are a proof of her dedication towards health and fitness. Netizens were left gasping for breath as the Kanguva actress brought the sex appeal in the sensuous pictures. Her rumoured beau and trainer Aleksander Alex Ilic commented, “😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Disha doesn’t not skip her workout sessions despite her hectic schedule. She often posts reels of her weightlifting, aerial martial arts, kickboxing and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout on her Instagram handle.

Disha will next be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-Rashi Khanna starrer Yodha. She is making her Tamil debut in the period-action-drama Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The actress also might star in Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. She was recently clicked coming out of the filmmaker’s office. However, nothing official has been confirmed yet by Mohit or Disha’s team.

