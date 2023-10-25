Home

Disha Patani Gives Major Beachy Vibes in Thigh-High-Slit Gown And Cheetah Print Bikini, See Throwback Pics

Disha Patani looks spectacular and sensational in her thigh-high-slit dress and Cheetah print bikini. - Pics

Disha Patani Exudes Sultriness in Throwback Vacation Pics: Disha Patani is one again setting the internet ablaze with her sultry pictures from her exotic vacation. The actress who had previously posted from her vacation with Mouni Roy and Krishna Shroff, once again shared her unseen throwback pics. Disha always keeps her fans and followers updated about her holidays. She is known for spending most of her time chilling at the pool and beach. Netizens often go gaga over her stunning photos in sizzling swimwear. Her dedication towards fitness reflects in her hourglass figure whenever she dons beachwear or crop-tops or mini-skirts.

DISHA PATANI SHARES THROWBACK VACATION PICTURES:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI SIZZLES IN STUNNING VACATION PHOTOS

Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. She captioned her post with two dots. She wore a bold red thigh-high-slit gown in the first photo as her face was covered with her long hair. The Kanguva actress looked alluring and captivating in the sexy red dress with plunging neckline. In the second and third pics, she wore a hot animal print thong bikini with matching sarong. She then shared picture of a food plat from a restaurant and a cat in the last two pictures. Disha also shared her photo in a bold brown dress with deep neckline and captioned it as, “Miss my tan.” She posted a sexy back shot of her same red high-slit backless cut-out gown. In the last pic the camera is on the back shot of Disha and Mouni Roy hugging and sitting next to each other near the sea waves at the beach while donning skimpy bikinis. Disha brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in her glamorous holiday photos. Netizens are left gasping for breath over her glam quotient and sex appeal. Her followers dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis on the jaw-dropping pictures.

Disha will make her Tamil debut with Suriya starrer epic-action-drama Kanguva. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and others in crucial roles. The actress made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni – The Untold Story. Recently she dedicated a heartfelt post to her late co-star as the movie completed seven years. Disha captioned her post as, “Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema Love whole heartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy safe and heard life’s too short for regrets ! We couldn’t say goodbye but i hope you’re happy and at peace.”

