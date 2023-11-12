Home

Disha Patani Goes BOLD in Satin Green Saree And Deep Neckline Bustier For Diwali, Fans Ask ‘Patakhe Toh Ban Thhe Na?’ – See HOT Pics

Disha Patani looked lovely in a captivating dark green saree with her sweetheart neckline for Ekta Kapoor's annual Diwali bash - See insanely HOT photos!

Disha Patani never fails to catch our attention with bold avatars. From making heads turn in mini dresses to stealing the limelight with six yards of elegance, Disha Patani takes away our breath. The ‘Radhe’ star stole our hearts with her festive look at Ekta Kapoor’s annual Diwali bash on Friday. Disha Patani wore a satin green-coloured saree with a deep sweetheart neckline bustier. Her spaghetti strap blouse with a touch of glitter gave a perfect festive feel. The saree’s border came with the gold lace embellishments. To add drama, she wore the pallu extremely low, with pleats cascading over her shoulders.

Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Satin Green Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani’s draping sari is ideal for all of your festive events, especially when worn with an embroidered blouse. This classic suit mixes elegance and flair in a seamless manner. The delicate design of the blouse enhances the whole appearance, and the salmon shade gives a touch of refinement. Disha Patani accentuated her look with dark eyeliner and kohl-rimmed eyes. She added a pop of dark red lipstick to complete the look, giving her whole appearance a sense of sultriness. Her latest pictures in the saree prove why people think of her as the style queen!

Disha Patani took the entire internet by storm when she made a stellar appearance for Ekta Kapoor’s star-studded Diwali celebration. Posing sensually in the sultry saree with the plunging top, she attracted a lot of attention. Now she dropped her hot photos on Instagram on the festivals of lights and fans call her ‘Patakha.’ One of the users asks, “Patakhe toh bann thhe na?” Another user wrote, “Wow it’s beautiful ho aap Saree mein and Sexyy ho 🔥🔥(sic).” The third user wrote, “Aayee haaye Disha ❤️ hosh udaye disha 🔥 (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Go green🙌😍 (sic).”

On the professional front, Disha Patani is reportedly reuniting with ex-fame Tiger Shroff for Hero No 1. The project is an original movie, neither a remake nor a follow-up to David Dhawan’s Govinda-starring movie from 1997. The movie is produced under the banner of producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani. The Jagan Shakti’s directorial project may include two actors, as per ETimes reports. Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, will portray Shroff’s romantic interest in the movie.

